Ananya Panday's Athleisure Look Will Add Glam To Any Workout

Ananya Panday continues to set major gym wear goals with her effortlessly chic style. If you have been searching for a little motivation to hit the gym and look good while doing it, her latest sporty ensemble is just the inspiration you need.

In a recent Instagram post, Ananya is seen dressed in a stylish purple athletic outfit by Skechers. She wore a fitted zip-up jacket with long sleeves, featuring a high collar and sleek design– ideal for both workout and casual outings.

Ananya teamed it with high-waisted leggings crafted from a stretchy fabric for a streamlined fit. She completed her outfit with a pair of modern, chunky sneakers in shades of pink and white.

For makeup, Ananya Panday opted for a minimal and fresh look. She tied her hair into a high ponytail to complete the look.

This isn't the first time Ananya Panday has impressed us with her athleisure fashion!

Earlier, the actress stepped out for a workout session in a burgundy sports set. Her outfit featured a thin-strap sports bra paired with matching high-waisted flared track pants.

Ananya accessorised her sporty look with chunky white and beige platform sneakers and carried a canvas tote on her arm. She was also seen wearing a black mask, which she removed before posing for the paps. There's nothing we don't love about her sporty style with a chic edge.