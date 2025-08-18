Ananya Panday Credits Italy For A Big Impact On Her Style: "I Came Back Wishing To Experiment More"

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has revealed that Italy had a huge impact on her style and that she came back wanting to experiment more, trust her instincts, and not shy away from bold silhouettes.

In an interview with IANS, Ananya Panday revealed her go to destination and how it impacted her style.

Ananya Panday shared, "I'd say Italy! Being in one of the world's fashion capitals was incredibly inspiring - the energy, the style, the way people carried themselves with such ease and confidence. I came back wanting to experiment more, trust my instincts, and not shy away from bold silhouettes or unexpected pairings."

Ananya said that the trip didn't just refresh her wardrobe, it reshaped how she expresses herself.

"Even now, I revisit those memories when I need a creative spark - they've earned a permanent place on my mood board and in my mindset," said the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor.

Ananya Panday On Her Go-To Travel Style

Revealing her go-to style and beauty hacks when she's on the move or traveling for shoots and holidays, Ananya said that she wants to be comfortable yet well "put together."

"When I'm traveling, whether it's for work or a getaway, I want to feel comfortable but still put together," said Ananya Panday, who has hosted Airbnb's Original experience.

"I always pack versatile basics that I can mix and match: a great pair of denims, oversized shirts, statement accessories, and a blazer that works for both day and night. On travel days, comfort is key, so you'll find me in sweatpants and sneakers, especially while taking a long flight, settling into a cozy Airbnb, or exploring a new city."

Revealing her travel must-haves, Ananya Panday revealed that "a dewy skin tint, mascara, and a lip and cheek tint go a long way. I also swear by a hydrating mist, a good SPF, and under-eye patches for early call times. Oh, and dry shampoo is a must. It's a game changer."

ALSO READ: Why Ananya Panday's Less-Is-More Makeup Is A Statement In Itself

What Fashion Means To Ananya Panday

Talking about her collaboration with Airbnb and hosting this first-of-its-kind fashion experience, Ananya said that fashion has always been a "powerful form of self-expression for me, whether it's trying out new styles, putting together a look that feels bold, or simply wearing something that makes me feel confident."

So, curating a fashion-focused experience felt like a natural extension of who she is, explained Ananya.