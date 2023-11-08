For The Swarovski X Skims Launch, We Couldn't Expect Anything Less Than Kim Kardashian Shining In Crystal Co-Ords

Kim Was Shining In Crystal Co-Ords At Swarovski X Skims Launch

Everybody is a style gangster until the fashion mogul turns to the show. Kim Kardashian has often served us with multiple iconic fashion moments that we have very preciously saved in our style files. Kim's latest collaboration for Skims with Swarovski served as another occasion for the diva to showcase her love for everything bejewelled. Shine bright seems to be Kim's motto of late. For her latest appearance for the collaboration, she almost doused herself in Swarovski jewels. She opted for a jewel-encrusted halterneck top paired with a similar mini skirt. She covered herself in crystals for the launch party of her new Swarovski X SKIMS collection. Her transparent silver heels completed the monotone style. Kim's middle name is extra and until that is reflected in her style, the look isn't complete. Her top came with a backless pattern. It featured flossing chain details at the back with jewel hangings. Well, it truly was a surprising spin to this embellished fit. She sure was shining bright like a diamond.

It is no surprise that the fashion girl has a signature beauty look which mostly comprises of well-defined contours and nude glam. This time as well she paired the glitzy style with a nude makeup look but what really stood out was her high bun and face-framed bangs. Her overall attire is worthy of many double takes!

Kim Kardashian loves a good dramatic look and here's proof.