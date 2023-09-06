The Kardashians Sparkling In Silver At Beyonce's Concert Is Family Fashion At Its Peak

Kardashians look stunning

The Kardashians stepping out is always a fashionable affair. Shimmer was the keyword in the lineup of styles that they served us recently. To honour Beyonce's birthday wish to wear silver at her upcoming concerts, the fashionable celebrities and their children turned up in their best. Girls run the world and it was fashionably evident when Kardashians made a jazzy appearance at Beyonce's concert recently. Indeed it was too glam to handle! They shimmered from afar as they made a dazzling statement. Kim Kardashian posted some pictures on Instagram from the concert and now we know exactly why Kardashians and shimmer are a match made in fashion heaven. Kim could literally make a thousand stars look dull with her crystal embellished top. Her thoughtful amalgamation of street style with red-carpet glam got us the best of both worlds. Decked in silver fashion, Kim's glittering cutout top was the highlight of her look. She decided to tone down her look with a relaxed-fit distressed denim.

The Kardashian clan is always one step ahead of their style game. We would expect nothing less from the rest. Khloe gave style fans a run for their money in a balanced white and silver look. Her glitzy silver pants paired with a white crop top with waist chains and chokers are definitely on our Friday night mood board. The fashion code was in sync as kids North and Penelope also complemented Kim and Khloe in metallic silver fits.

That's not all; Kris Jenner hit the fashion notes as she notched it up in a head-to-toe silver look. She layered it all with a long silver trench coat matched with an embellished sling and shoes.

Glitz and glam are a constant in Kardashians' fashion diaries.