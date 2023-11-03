With Kim Kardashian Headlining, Skims Get A Sparkling Touch For Swarovski Collaboration

With Kim Kardashian Headlining, Skims Get A Sparkling Touch For Swarovski

When Kim Kardashian is involved in a project, it's bound to be making news. That has been the case for Skims too, the brand that she has founded. Ever since its launch, Skims has grabbed headlines with its unique offerings, interesting campaigns and striking collaborations. Their latest association is just another one for the books. On November 7, 2023, Skims is set to launch their limited edition collection with Austrian crystal brand Swarovski. It's quite the juxtaposition for both brands as Skims is popular for its monochrome pieces and Swarovski, it's sparkle quotient.

(Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Skims Introduces Its Very First Men's Line With Neymar Jr. Leading The Model Line-Up)

According to the brand's Instagram caption, "@Swarovski and @SKIMS' limited edition collection illuminates each brand's iconic aesthetic in ready-to-wear styles and accessories adorned with opulent crystals." Kim headlined the shoot for the Skims x Swarovski campaign by donning the new collection. In her photos, the Kardashian is seen wearing skin toned body suits, bandeaus and bicycle tights with stone studded embellishment. There are also shimmering mesh dresses and full-length cat suits, complete with studded crystal detailing.

Last month, Skims announced their very first inner and performance wear collection for men, which featured athletes from the spheres of American football, basketball and soccer. The likes of Nick Bosa and Neymar Jr. starred in the Skims Men campaign, with offerings that included vests and performance tights.

If that wasn't achievement enough, Kim Kardashian recently announced that Skims was the Official Underwear partner of the NBA.

With another stunning collaboration under her belt for Skims, it's onwards and upwards for Kim Kardashian's innerwear brand.

(Also Read: Rock Chic Girlfriends Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian Heat Up The Internet In Monochrome Skims Sets)