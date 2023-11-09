Ashley Graham's Sheer Silver Mesh Dress Is A Party Starter That Took The Risque Route

Ashley's Sheer Silver Dress Is A Party Starter We Can't Miss This Season

Another star-studded event, another array of statement looks to add to our festive style files. The latest Swarovski x SKIMS launch served as another glam occasion in New York for celebrities and A-listers to bring their best fashion game forward. Bling was the keyword that kept coming up across every look. Among many celebrities was supermodel Ashley Graham who stole the show with her incredible sheer style. Joining the glitz bandwagon, Ashley was once again her unapologetic self in a statement sheer dress. She paired a silver plunging bralette with a high-waist bikini bottom. Her layering game was top-notch with a sheer mesh dress. With a Swarovski crystal necklace and hoop earrings, Ashley aced the silver hue like a total pro. Her risque style was perfectly completed with open-toe heels.

A closer look at her attire will reveal how simply she balanced the makeup game with dewy, glossy elements. Her loose ponytail was perfection at its best.

Previously, the supermodel made an appearance at the inauguration ceremony of Jio World Plaza. She walked the ramp in a traditional ivory and gold saree and looked graceful. Designed by Reliance Foundation's Swadeshi initiative, her Banarasi saree was an absolute sight for sore eyes. With a gold and ivory colour palette, she radiated utmost elegance and opulence. The dramatic cape-like layer was another fabulous addition to the look.

Ashley Graham's sartorial sensibilities have always been a sight.