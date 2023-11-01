At Jio Plaza Launch, Ashley Graham And Elsa Hosk In Gorgeous Sarees Are Taking India To The World

Ashley Graham, Elsa Hosk draped gorgeous sarees at Jio World Plaza launch

The inauguration ceremony of the Jio World Plaza was an elaborate affair with top Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and many more attending the event. What grabbed our attention on the starry evening was how global icons too were a part of the celebrations. American model and television presenter Ashley Graham and runway model Elsa Hosk attended the inauguration ceremony event in gorgeous ethnic outfits.

Ashley Graham draped a graceful gold zari saree with a metallic sheen on the base of ivory. The traditional drape was from the Reliance Foundation's Swadeshi initiative. Ashley's elaborate pick with the drape was an all-gold full-sleeved blouse with a dramatic structured cape-like panel at the back. She accessorised the look with a traditional layered necklace, a pearl-embellished headgear with a maang tikka, and a pair of stud earrings. Her glam makeup was on point with kohl-laden eyes, metallic lip colour, and structured contours.

Elsa Hosk draped a bewitching black saree, again from Reliance Foundation's Swadeshi initiative. The all-black ethnic number featured floral zari work in contrasting gold all over. The saree also had broad patti borders with intricate floral work. Elsa teamed the saree with a black corseted bodice which showcased tie-knot details at the front. Her hair was tied in a messy bun and she adorned it with a dramatic maang tikka. Kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, and well-contoured cheeks with a nude lip tint accompanied Elsa's ethnic look.

Which of Ashley Graham's and Elsa Hosk's looks is your favourite?

