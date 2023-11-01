Deepika Padukone In A Cold Shoulder Louis Vuitton Dress With Boots Welcomes Autumn Most Fabulously

Deepika Padukone in a Louis Vuitton mini dress at Jio World Plaza inaugration

October 31, 2023 saw a massive new retail experience in Mumbai City, as Jio World Plaza opened its gates. The opening ceremony of this plaza was indeed a night to remember with prominent personalities and Bollywood celebrities making their fashionable presence felt. One actress who has always won hearts; whether her phenomenal performances or fashion, Deepika Padukone attended the event in a Louis Vuitton mini dress. The strapless outfit in a grey colour palette featured a sweetheart neckline with an A-line silhouette. The winter wear outfit was the perfect wardrobe must-have for windy fall days in the city. Deepika completed her stylish autumn style with a pair of black knee-length boots. Tying her tresses in a messy manner, Deepika's winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, and nude makeup added a charm to the look. For accessories, the diva opted for Cartier jewellery consisting of a delicate necklace, earrings, and statement rings.

On the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Deepika Padukone looked uber-chic and stylish in a bodycon black dress. The sleeveless outfit featured strap sleeves with backless detailing and a cutout pattern at the midriff region. She added a gold choker to her outfit. Open natural tresses, smokey eyes, well-structured contours, and a matte lip colour perfected Deepika's look.

Deepika Padukone has a soft corner for monochrome looks and we are not complaining. Recently, the actress looked ravishing in a red midi dress. The full-sleeved outfit had a fitted bodice and an A-line silhouette. It was classy, and stylish and gave a retro charm to the beauty. She accessorised the look with pointed red heels, golden danglers, a bracelet, and a statement ring. Her lips painted in bold red and glam makeup were the perfect add-ons to the sassy look.

Deepika Padukone has always been a stylish actress who has won hearts with her wardrobe choices.

