Alia Bhatt Turned Jio Plaza Into Her Own Runway In A Brown Corset Gaurav Gupta Gown

Alia Bhatt Turned Jio Plaza Into Her Own Runway In A Gaurav Gupta Gown

Jio Plaza, which opens today in Mumbai, is set to be a brand new frontier for luxury shopping in the city of dreams. So when its arrival was celebrated by the stars of Bollywood at its inaugural event last night, of course it was in their luxurious best. It was new mom Alia Bhatt's "night out" as she stepped out for the opening night of Jio World Plaza in divine couture. The Bollywood actress wore a chocolate brown toned gown by Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture. The silhouette included a strapless brown corset with satin ribbing over the bodice. The base of the gown featured similar toned tights and a floral detailed caged skirt over it, which added an eccentric voluminous flair to the outfit overall.

Despite opting for a strapless neckline, Alia skipped neckwear and only went with gold Outhouse earrings to match the warm tones of her outfit. A couple of stacked finger rings were part of her accessory game too.

To accent the minimally chic toasty toned designer look she wore, Alia went with a purposefully undone beauty look. Her recently chopped shoulder-length bob haircut was styled in messy waves, parted off the centre and swept to one side. The star's makeup was neutral toned and enhancing for her complexion. She showcased a wash of bronze shimmer over her lids with full brows framing her face. A nude satin shade covered her lips and gleaming highlighter was swept over the high points of her cheeks, giving an illuminated look.

You won't need to wait for the weekend for fashion inspiration when Alia Bhatt can look this stunning in the middle of the work week.

