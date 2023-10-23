From Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, The Turned Out Blowout Hairstyle Is Bollywood's Latest Hair Trend

Alia Bhatt looks lovely, doesn't she?

The recent 69th National Awards 2023 brought Bollywood's finest cinematic features into focus. It also brought plenty of style moments too. Alia Bhatt's redux of her Sabyasachi wedding saree, Allu Arjun's crisply tailored ethnic suit and Kriti Sanon's six-yards of ivory Manish Malhotra grace were some of them. A beauty trend too emerged from the esteemed event and it was thanks to National Award winners Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who bagged trophies for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. To attend the State Dinner that followed the event, Alia Bhatt wore a burgundy toned velvet salwar kameez suit which featured floral embroidery in gold and a pink dupatta paired with it. Along with kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks, a sleek hairstyle accompanied her outfit. Alia's mid-length hair was parted slightly at the side, worn down and turned outward for a retro-tilted sleek hairstyle that her hairstylist Amit Thakur called a "casual blowout".

At the very same State Dinner, Kriti Sanon switched up her neutral number for a Rajesh Pratap Singh anarkali suit in vibrant shades of hot pink and zesty tangerine. While the bright hues and flowing silhouette definitely got our attention, it was her hairstyle that did too. Kriti's mid-length hair was worn loose, parted in the middle and sleek throughout the length while being turned out at the ends by her hairstylist Aasif Ahmed.

The actress also chose the turned out blowout hairstyle when promoting her latest release Ganapath. Complementing the subtle brown tones of her makeup, Kriti's chocolate-highlighted locks were, once again, worn straight and looped out at the ends.

With a vintage-esque feel that complements ethnic wear and contemporary style just as effortlessly, you spotted this celebrity hairstyle trend here first.

