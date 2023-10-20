The Magic Of Alia Bhatt's Silver Vaishali S Saree Was All In The Floral Handcrafted Saree Blouse

The Magic Of Alia Bhatt's Silver Saree Was All In The Handcrafted Blouse

From red carpet stunners to custom made staples, Alia Bhatt and her sartorial choices have always managed to impress us. While the actress has made global fashion headlines, some looks of hers have scored high on the waves of style. One of many looks that stuck with us was the gorgeous custom-made silver saree that she wore for the opening of NMACC. While she shone bright with all the glitz, there was a lot of conscious effort that went behind in making the stunning six-yard staple. Alia Bhatt picked up a structured custom-made number from Vaishali S.

The designer shared the behind the scenes making of the intricate blouse that truly stole the show. Indeed it was not an ordinary one with multiple intricated floral motifs on it. The designer gave us a sneak peek. It was all in the details. She wrote on Instagram, "A peak into the process of making our Alia Bhatt saree blouse: at Vaishali S, we believe that the devil is truly in the details. Each stitch and each flower is meticulously planned and put into place by our skilled artisans."

With much dedication and artisanal work, the blouse featured an embellished style with a beautiful silver stone embedded in each floral motif. The layered style on each flower added subtle drama to the overall style. Indeed, Alia Bhatt's show-stopping style was worth bookmarking.

Alia Bhatt's NMACC look in a silver saree was more than just a regular saree. Here's proof!