Kriti Sanon's Chic Ethnic Streak Continues In Colour Block Rajesh Pratap Singh Anarkali Suit For 69th National Awards

Kriti Continues Her Ethnic Style Streak In A Vibrant Colourblocked Look Post 69th National Awards

Flashes of pink have always stood the test of time. No fleeting trend can replace our love for pink. In her latest fashion move, Kriti Sanon's celebration of the Barbiecore trend came wrapped in a beautiful ethnic silhouette. To attend an official dinner after the National Awards ceremony where she picked the Award for Best Actress, the star brought a burst of colour to the table in a colour block number. From the shelves of Rajesh Pratap Singh, Kriti picked a fabulous ethnic number that came with a romantic flair. Etched with the right kind of monochromatic elements, the vibrant attire arrived in time for the festive season. She paired the collared Anarkali-style kurta with a zesty orange skirt bottom that contrasted beautifully. She balanced it out with statement stud earrings and neat, sleek tresses. With a rosy, tinted minimal glam, Kriti completed her look.

The outfit was picked straight off the runway from Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection, which debuted this August. Vibrant hues and traditional silhouettes made a strong case for the festivities.

Kriti Sanon's penchant to delve deep into the fashion scene is a given every time she makes a statement. Recently, to receive the National Award for Mimi in Delhi, Kriti looked ethereal in a handloom textured Manish Malhotra saree. She dialled up the festive fashion in a beautiful six-yard staple that featured a subtle gold and white drape. The pastel blue and pink striped details on the saree added a decent pop of colour and elegance to the style. With a neat middle-parted bun and minimal makeup, she served soft glam at its best.

Kriti Sanon's effortless fashion game comes with mood-lifting abilities and we agree!