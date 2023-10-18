Alia Bhatt Reused Her Wedding Saree At The National Awards Proving She Is The Undisputed Champion Of Sustainable Fashion

Alia Bhatt makes a loud and proud sustainable fashion statement at the National Awards

Alia Bhatt continues to make headlines for her big National Award win for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her breakthrough performance may be the topic of discussion for fashion enthusiasts back home, it's her saree choice that hit the home run. Many have said what needs to be said but pardon us if we continue to reel over her sustainable move at the huge event of re-wearing her ivory wedding saree by Sabyasachi, a choice that is usually kept under wraps. For an actress to repeat an outfit makes her as human as any of us, but to repeat it in such a grand way in the eye of the public is statement-making. "A special day calls for a special outfit" and in saying so, Alia Bhatt was not wrong to fetch her "special" saree right out of her closet, brutally honest and inspiring many to not shy away from doing the same. Styled with a pearl choker, also from Sabyasachi and an ornately tied bun with Gangu's signature roses and her minimal wispy makeup, Alia Bhatt was ready to receive any award with grace and a warm and humble smile on her face. In an attempt to further strengthen her support for sustainable fashion, she was successful in making her outfit "what was special once, again and again."

Alia Bhatt's saree worn two different ways is a choice anyone would find difficult to choose from.

Since the choice of her re-wearing her wedding saree has sparked quite a conversation, now would be a good time to reel back to her dreamy wedding in her house in the midst of her favourite people. A sustainable wedding outfit could have only made one of the most special occasions of her life more joyful and it sure did with this addition. For her mehendi, Alia Bhatt was keen to wear a lehenga custom-made by designer Manish Malhotra with a sustainable approach that wove 180 textile scraps from every part of the country like Bandhani and Benarasi brocades, in a cross-stitch style to create something truly unique. The lehenga also boosted the women of an obscure village named Mijwan who spent 3,000 passionate hours to create intricate handwork using zari, a forgotten embroidery style synonymous to the subcontinent. This is easily not just a memorable outfit for her but for all those seeking bridal inspiration with a beating heart too.

How many of us actually use the motto of reuse, recycle and repeat that was once taught to us in school? Alia Bhatt is a strong advocate of sustainability. We have seen it with her collaboration with the sustainable incense company Phool.co but also especially in the fashion space. It is rather obvious for her to attempt to make a difference in the realm that she spends most of her time in and finds an opportunity worthy enough for her outfit choices to do the talking for her. The festive season with the backdrop of Diwali and Children's Day falling on the same day was one such instance, in 2020 specifically. In a soft blush pink lehenga, Alia Bhatt turned heads and touched hearts when the beautiful drawings made on it came alive in front of anyone who saw them. The drawings made by 35 children's creative minds depicting "my beautiful planet" are from AOL-free schools that have been delicately created on the lehenga. The names of the children are also embroidered on the lehenga for posterity who have received education because of the purchase of this lehenga. The lehenga was made of 100% waste organic fabric and took nearly four months to create by 13 karigars. Even years from when it was first seen on Alia Bhatt, this labour of love still swells our chests with gooey, wholesome love.

Of course, it was a challenge even for a celebrity like Alia Bhatt to inspire others to walk a similar path. But the answer to the problem was an easy one to find - the launch of her sustainable kidswear brand - Ed-A-Mamma. Thoughtfully designed and locally sourced fabrics come together to dress up little ones to provide comfort in everything they do without breaking the bank. Alia Bhatt has also gone on the record to pass the clothes down instead of throwing them away for the next generation to use them too. After her experience with motherhood, she also launched comfortable maternity wear to provide the same comfort to mothers and mothers-to-be on this whirlwind of a journey. In addition to the ethos behind the brand, with each purchase, you are also given seeds or receive clothes that contain biodegradable price tags that contain seeds that one is encouraged to sprout for them to grow along with your little ones.

The red carpet is a personal runway for many celebrities. For Alia Bhatt, it is also a platform for her sustainable outfits to take centre stage. As she continued displaying a vast range of stunning sarees for the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she was successful in outshining anyone who came her way in a half-sheer half-metallic silver saree by ethical handcrafted clothing brand, Bloni. The saree made from recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather is the perfect example of how a minimally chic saree can make such an impact to the maximum degree. Guess it only takes one saree for Gangubai, we mean Alia Bhatt, to achieve anything.

In this war between the mounds of waste debris and Alia Bhatt's sustaining sustainable fashion beliefs, we hope it is always a win for planet Earth.

