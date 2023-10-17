Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon And Waheeda Rehman Triple The Ethnic Fashion Quo In Beautiful Ivory Sarees At The National Awards

Alia Bhatt, Kriti And Waheeda Triple The Fashion Quo In Beautiful Sarees

Award ceremonies and Bollywood celebrations are a star-studded affair with style served on the side. With the National Awards currently in full swing, Delhil witnessed celebrities at the event dressed in their best style statements. Ethnic fashion peaked as celebrities turned to sarees and among them all were Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Waheeda Rehman who wore similar hues. Accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's look was particularly special as she wore her designer wedding saree to the event. Styled in a different way, her ivory and gold Sabyasachi saree was beautifully paired with a choker set. With a neat bun and her signature minimal glam, Alia indeed gave some festive beauty notes.

Also Read: Here's How Alia Bhatt Transformed Into Rani Chatterjee With Smokey Eyes And Radiant Skin

In a beautiful custom-made Manish Malhotra number, Kriti Sanon radiated sheer elegance. She opted for a white number that came with pastel pink and blue striped details. The golden border on the saree added an embellished edge to the overall look. With a middle-parted sleek bun and a soft glam look, Kriti completed her attire stylishly.

Waheeda Rehman was another beauty to hop onto the saree bandwagon as she made a case for minimal glam in a beautiful ivory number. She brought captivating elegance to the table with her traditional style that was complemented with emerald jewellery. With a classy bun and the right amount of glam, she once again made us do a double take.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon In An Embellished Floral Anarkali Is A Spring Feeling On A Rainy Day

Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Waheed Rehman gave us the much-needed dose of festive glam in beautiful sarees.