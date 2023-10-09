It Is Alia Bhatt's Year Of Style And She Is Owning It One Global Magazine Cover At A Time

Alia Bhatt has no intentions of stopping just yet

Just when we thought we couldn't have enough of Alia Bhatt last year, 2023 became the year of higher triumphs for the star. Not only has she been recognised for her stellar performances in her home ground but has also made a mark in the international realm. Alia Bhatt has had an eventful year and a long list of international recognition in the form of playing CoverGirl for some of the leading names in publication. Whether it was because of her big Hollywood debut, her first walk down the Met Gala carpet or even her big brand collaboration with Gucci, everybody wants a piece of Alia Bhatt.

The celebrated actor is taking Southeast Asia by storm one cover at a time for starters. Her latest cover for Vogue Singapore is dark and moody in time for Halloween but seeing Alia in this setting was a fresh one.

October is already looking bright and hearty for Alia Bhatt. With her face on the latest edition of Glass magazine dressed in Gucci from top-to-toe, what's not to love?

Her year began with the cover issues of Forbes India and Vogue India but that was just the foundation for a year like never before for the star.

Alia Bhatt went West and appeared on the cover of Bazaar Arabia earlier this year. She spoke of her success, cancel culture and nepotism in Bollywood all while looking pretty and posy in pink.

September was a busy month for Alia Bhatt on many fronts. But her cover for Vogue Thailand was not on our bingo card simply because her long hair extensions gave her a fresh new look that we never saw her in.

Not long after, Alia Bhatt was featured on the cover of InStyle Australia's spring edition titled "Alia Bhatt: World Domination" and honestly, where's the lie?

Alia Bhatt is paving her own path one magazine cover at a time.

