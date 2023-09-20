All It Took Alia Bhatt To Get Red-dy For The Festive Season Was One Red Saree

Alia Bhatt's red saree is as festive as it gets for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Alia Bhatt's sarees have had a good run this year. After bringing the quintessential Bollywood classic - the flowy chiffon saree, back in vogue, it seems like saree fever is far from over for the star. At the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence, Antilia, Alia Bhatt made a monochrome entry in a red Arpita Mehta saree. A splendid red saree was the choice of the evening for the celebrity. She paired a plain red saree with tasselled borders with an embellished blouse in the designer's signature style. While one may have assumed that to be the only red touch to her outfit, Alia tops her look with her brand-new haircut and a coral lip, a change from her usual pick of neutral lip.

Alia Bhatt in the city

Not just for her fabulous saree-torial choices seen in her latest Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, but even for red carpet events from earlier this year, Alia Bhatt's sarees have remained consistently trend-setting. For the opening night of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the actress was seen in a reimagined pleated saree from the future in essence but truly Indian at its core. Right from the tissue fabric pleated perfectly to the off-shoulder blouse with silver 3D flowers, Alia Bhatt was a star shining brightly from the moment she arrived.

Alia Bhatt at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

It is unimaginable for wedding seasons to exist without guests in sarees. Alia Bhatt was one such wedding attendee earlier this year for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. She was scintillating in a sheer sequinned saree that sparkled beyond anyone's imagination.

Alia Bhatt's saree collection is just the inspiration for the festive season to make red carpet-worthy entrances.