Milan Fashion Week: How Alia Bhatt Aced Minimal Glam Makeup At The Gucci Show

Milan Fashion Week 2023: Alia Bhatt's minimal glam stood out.

Minimal makeup has retained its status as a timeless choice with celebrities giving the trend their nod of approval. Trust Alia Bhatt to give all sorts of looks her own minimal spin in the most glamorous way. It has been quite a year for the actress. From a major movie hit to becoming Italian luxury house Gucci's brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt has been making waves. Recently spotted at the Gucci show for Milan Fashion Week SS24, Alia brought high-end casual glam to life. The actress aced her natural look in the most stunning way. She often embraces her natural skin and once again, she notched it up. With a generous amount of blush, very subtle freckles and a simple minimal base, Alia pulled off the 'less is more' approach which went perfectly with her neon green t-shirt. Her signature fresh-faced beauty look was completed with soft waves. Yet again, Alia earned her 'team minimalist' status.

Celebrity-endorsed nude makeup looks have been all the rage and trust Alia to give you a beauty lesson on the same. Her beautiful minimal aesthetic is perfectly reflected through her on-screen characters and personal style as well. For her character Rani in Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia aced a nude makeup look with a variation of lip shades. For this look, Alia aced a muted makeup look paired with a nude lip shade. Her subtle kohl-rimmed eyes with fluttery lashes and archy brows perfectly completed her style.

Alia Bhatt's 'less is more' beauty philosophy is definitely worth taking a few notes from.

