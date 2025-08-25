Alia Bhatt's Vacation Fitness Routine Is The Monday Motivation You Need

Alia Bhatt is a true-blue fitness icon. The actress never misses a workout – whether it is on the busiest of days or even while on vacation.

Recently, Alia Bhatt went on a beachside getaway with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, Soni Razdan. Joining them was Shaheen's friend, fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. Shaheen treated fans to a glimpse of the holiday by sharing a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. While every slide radiated fun, one particular video stood out.

In the clip, Alia Bhatt, dressed in an all-black gym outfit, was seen performing kettlebell deadlifts. One after another, she repeated the move with sheer determination, giving us all the motivation we needed.

Check out the post here:

If you are feeling inspired after watching Alia Bhatt working out? Add these 5 kettlebell workouts to your regimen.

1. Kettlebell Swings

A staple move that works your glutes, hamstrings and core. Just hinge at the hips, swing the bell forward with control and let momentum do its thing. Great for power and endurance.

2. Goblet Squats

Hold the kettlebell close to your chest and squat down. It adds resistance and helps with better form. Perfect to tone your legs, glutes and building core strength.

3. Kettlebell Deadlifts

Stand tall, hinge forward and lift the kettlebell from the ground. It strengthens your back, glutes and hamstrings and it is ideal for building a solid foundation.

4. Kettlebell Press

Press the bell overhead from shoulder height. This one targets your shoulders and arms while forcing your core to stabilize. A great move for upper body strength.

5. Kettlebell Rows

Bend forward slightly, keep your back straight and pull the bell toward your waist. It works your back, lats and arms. Plus, it is solid for posture.