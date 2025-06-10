Alia Bhatt's Latest Workout Session Is All About Core Strength And Commitment

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt focuses on endurance, core strength, and flexibility in her workouts. Her trainer Karan Sawhney shared a video highlighting her gym routine and form. Exercises include single leg squats, extended arm planks, squat variations, push-ups and pull-ups.

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, is known for her dedication to fitness and holistic well-being. Her workout routines are always an inspiration for her fans. The Jigra actor emphasises consistency over intensity, focusing on building endurance, core strength, and flexibility. Her trainer Karan Sawhney's recent post is no different.

Alia's fitness coach recently shared a video of her working out at the gym, and we are amazed by her resilience and dedication.

Alia Bhatt Aces Every Workout Like No Other

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney posted Bhatt's workout video with the caption, "@aliaabhatt Trusting The Process And Giving 100 Percent No Matter What". At the beginning of the video, he can be heard giving clear instructions to fix her form and perform the exercises correctly.

Check out the video here:

Breakdown Of Alia Bhatt's Workout

In the workout video, Alia performs a variety of strength training and core exercises, including:

Single leg squat: A challenging movement that strengthens the glutes, calves, shins, thighs, and core. This advanced exercise should be approached with caution and proper guidance to avoid injury - especially for beginners.

A challenging movement that strengthens the glutes, calves, shins, thighs, and core. This advanced exercise should be approached with caution and proper guidance to avoid injury - especially for beginners. Extended arm plank: A variation of the standard plank, this move strengthens the core, improves posture, and enhances stability. You perform it like the normal plank but your arms should be positioned further than in a regular plank.

A variation of the standard plank, this move strengthens the core, improves posture, and enhances stability. You perform it like the normal plank but your arms should be positioned further than in a regular plank. TRX single squat: A functional lower-body strength exercise that builds strength, power, stability, and balance. It targets your quadriceps and glutes.

A functional lower-body strength exercise that builds strength, power, stability, and balance. It targets your quadriceps and glutes. Sissy squat: A bodyweight leg exercise that pumps the quadriceps and improves knee and hip mobility. It is a tricky exercise that requires you to bend at the knees and lean backward so be careful when you perform this exercise.

A bodyweight leg exercise that pumps the quadriceps and improves knee and hip mobility. It is a tricky exercise that requires you to bend at the knees and lean backward so be careful when you perform this exercise. Push-ups: A bodyweight exercise, this exercise helps build upper body strength and muscle, improve core stability, and burn calories. For this, start in a high plank position then slowly lower your body then push back up to return to the initial position. Keep your body in a straight line throughout the movement to make sure your core and glutes are engaged.

A bodyweight exercise, this exercise helps build upper body strength and muscle, improve core stability, and burn calories. For this, start in a high plank position then slowly lower your body then push back up to return to the initial position. Keep your body in a straight line throughout the movement to make sure your core and glutes are engaged. Pull-ups: A classic upper-body strength exercise, it targets your back, biceps, and other supporting muscles. It is one of the best exercises to strengthen your arms, biceps, and core muscles.

Phew! Alia Bhatt sure knows how to sweat it out at the gym and she is doing so with the help of a fitness trainer. If you want to follow in her footsteps, you can but don't forget to check with your healthcare provider first.