How Keerthy Suresh Lost 9 Kg Weight With High-Protein Diet And Cardio

Keerthy Suresh recently opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing that she shed around 9 kilograms through intense cardio sessions. The actress shared that she was naturally thin as a child but didn't prioritise exercise until she started acting. Her initial approach to getting healthy involved excessive cardio, which led to significant muscle loss. It wasn't until the pandemic that she discovered yoga and shifted her focus towards a more balanced approach to fitness.

Keerthy Suresh Remembers Losing Weight With High-Protein, Low-Carb Diet

In an interview with Behindwoods Hits, Keerthy said, “I was quite thin but if but I never had any workout. So till 18, in my entire life, I've not done workouts, not even sports. I used to play tennis when I was in school, but after I started acting, it was work, sleep, eat, repeat... I'll tell you now, first, what I did is, I did a lot of cardio. So I did a lot of cardio, and what happened is I lost a lot of muscle and I became really thin. I didn't have a crash diet. All I did was high-protein, low-carb, which I still do. But in spite of doing a lot of cardio, I didn't take too much fat also... I lost a lot of weight, then I thought maybe the gym is not working for me. That was my wrong notion.”

Keerthy credited strength training for her weight loss in the past two years. The actress revealed that she follows a flexible diet rich in protein and low in carbs. Her regular meals include multiple egg whites, paneer, tofu, soya and pulses, which have helped her achieve her fitness goals.

Keerthy Suresh Shares She Has Never Followed Any Diet

She said, "During the pandemic, I started yoga, and I started getting better. I felt much better. So I thought yoga was very nice, and I'll stick to yoga. And eventually, I thought strength training was also very important. The last two years, I started strength training. I've never done any diet to date. I've not done keto, I've not done any diet. It's only high-protein and low-carbs, and I eat what I want."

"There is nothing that I can control over food... if I crave for something, I go for it because I should be able to eat anything that I want. I shouldn't get scared of seeing something and not eating it. So, I think this is the best point in my life, where I think I'm the healthiest... I take a lot of egg whites in a day, almost six to seven egg whites; I take paneer, I take tofu, soya and pulses, and honestly, I don't take even a protein shake," Keerthy concluded.

