Want To Lose Weight? This Nutritionist Approved 9-1 Weight Loss Method May Help You

If you have been planning to lose weight for some time now, you must be aware that the process is not an easy task. Strict diets and rigorous workouts are a cornerstone of getting back in shape. But there is more to it, and sometimes your fitness journey starts with simple tricks.

A few days ago, nutritionist Zubair Afzal uploaded an informative post on Instagram offering an easily doable guide on how to lose weight. His recommendation? Following the 9-1 rule for weight loss.

What Is The 9-1 Rule?

According to Zubair Afzal, the 9-1 rule involves consuming nine "clean and healthy meals" out of 10. You can reserve one guilt-free treat meal for yourself. "This rule keeps you consistent, satisfied, and stress-free while losing weight," he adds.

9 Simple Weight Loss Tips

Physical activity: The nutritionist suggests engaging in any kind of joyful activity every day as it not only helps in shedding those extra calories but also makes the workout more enjoyable.

High nutrients food: Next, he recommends consuming nutrient-packed foods for better digestion to avoid fat storage in the body.

Eat healthy snacks: Having three main course meals and indulging in healthy snacking three times a day ensures balance while preventing overeating, claims the dietary expert.

Take breaks: Zubair Afzal advises his social media followers to take four mini breaks during work. Reason? It will help you from slipping into a sedentary lifestyle and also improve metabolism.

Eat fruits and vegetables: The nutritionist emphasises eating fruits and vegetables loaded with essential vitamins and fibre five times daily. It will provide your body with the necessary nutrition and keep you fuller for longer.

Meditate: He also urges everyone to practice meditation for at least six minutes to keep stress at bay and stop impulse eating.

Sleep is important: As per Zubair Afzal, seven hours of sleep is mandatory for fat-burning, hormonal balance and recovery.

Hydrate: He encourages drinking eight glasses of water daily to support hydration and curb cravings.

Complete your steps: On a final note, the nutritionist advocates walking 9000 steps regularly to enhance calorie burn and increase activity level.

Zubair Afzal wraps up his guidelines with this thought: “Progress comes from balance, not perfection.”

While these are healthy and simple tips, it is always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your fitness routine.