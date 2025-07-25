Purple Seems Nice To Keerthy Suresh While Sporting A Maxi Dress And Trench Coat, And We Can't Disagree

Keerthy Suresh is riding high on the success of her latest project, Uppu Kappurambu. The Telugu movie that recebtly premiered on Prime Video. While the film has got people talking, it is Keerthy's promotional looks that are catching serious attention. On Thursday, the 32-year-old actress shared a new look on Instagram, and it is already becoming a favourite among fashion fanatics.

Keerthy Suresh chose an eye-catching ensemble by Uri Living. The outfit featured a flared maxi dress with soft pleats and a stunning watercolour-style print in shades of orange, purple, mustard, green and lilac. The print felt like a dreamy sunset painted across fabric. Under the dress, she wore a light shirt with pastel stripes and delicate floral embroidery.

What truly elevated the look was the long purple trench coat. The coat featured hand-painted floral motifs in complementary hues. The chic piece gave the entire outfit a strong artistic vibe. The oversized fit added drama without overwhelming the silhouette.

Keerthy Suresh's choice of footwear was equally striking being a sleek black ankle-length boots with a slight heel. They grounded the playful look and added an edge to the otherwise soft and dreamy palette.

The star's hair, styled by Teji Singh, was tied back in a messy bun. Done by Anigha Jain, the makeup was soft and dewy. The base was clean and radiant, with a hint of blush, defined brows and mauve-toned lips. Her eyes stood out, thanks to subtle smoky shadow and kohl-lined lids.

Keerthy Suresh completed the look with chunky dual-toned hoops, a mix of gold and lavender, and cool-toned retro looking round sunglasses.

The millennial actress's overall styling felt fresh, artsy and comfortable – a mix not many can pull off this effortlessly. It is not just a promotional outfit; it is a statement of how fashion can feel light, expressive and fun at the same time.

