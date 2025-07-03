Keerthy Suresh Channels Her <i>Uppu Kappurambu</i> Energy In A Black Printed Jumpsuit

Keerthy Suresh is a true-blue fashion icon whose wardrobe brims with versatility. At times it's her sarees that grab attention, while on other occasions it's her pretty dresses that have fans and followers going gaga. This time around, for the promotion of her film Uppu Kappurambu, the 32-year-old actress showed us how to rock a rather colourful jumpsuit.

Keerthy Suresh leaned on a funky black jumpsuit set from the shelves of designer label Shahin Mannan. Its upper bodice came with a collared V-neckline and billowy quarter-sleeves. The stand-out element of the garment was its vibrant splash of colours in shades of pink, white and green and yellow. A tiger pattern emblazoned on one side contributed to the feisty spin. Silvery sequins in certain areas added to the allure. White piping around the collars and sleeve cuffs served as some contrast, making the motifs and the black colour of the outfit pop further. The lower part iof the quirky number featured a high-waisted silhouette plunging into a wide and flared hem. Here, too, the eccentric, hand-embroidered designs in multiple hues stole the show. A green strap-like feature was wrapped around her waist as it cascaded downwards dramatically. The pretty and quirky attire was just the perfect pick for Keerthy in this monsoon season.

Coming to the accessories, Keerthy Suresh made a chic case with a stack of chunky bangles on one hand, along with a few statement rings and oxidised studs. With so much going on her outfit she skipped wearing a necklace.

As for her makeup, the Baby John star kept things fresh and dewy with blushed and contoured cheekbones that enhanced her charm a few notches higher. A little amount of highlighter on the high points of her face delivered a touch of glow. Keerthy Suresh opted for smokey eyes and nailed the bold eye eye game with the right blend of kohl, eyeliner and an earthy-toned metallic eyeshadow. Her mascara-coated lashes, well-groomed eyebrows and a nude lip rounded off her glam.

On a concluding note, Keerthy Suresh kept her curly, brunette tresses open to frame her face like a true work of art.

