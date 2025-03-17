Keerthy Suresh Serves Ethnic Inspiration On How To Wear Your Greens Just The Right Way

Keerthy Suresh is a woman of many talents, and slaying every ethnic look tops the chart. The Baby John actress was a sight for sore eyes in her desi girl avatar as she kept her ethnic fashion style high for an event in Colombo. The star left the fashion police impressed in an all-green outfit.

Keerthy looked like a million bucks in her Indo-western look from the shelves of House of Masaba, featuring a bottle green bralette top that came with spaghetti sleeves. The star topped it with a Paan Petha cropped blazer set featuring embroidered son chidiya and berry bel motifs. The 32-year-old actress styled the star blazer with a draped skirt. The pre-draped skirt came with pleated detailing and golden borders, adding charm to her look. The traditional detailing and embroidery all over the outfit depicted the designer's signature design. Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with just a pair of golden earrings that perfectly complemented her look.

For her makeup, Keerthy went with her signature glam makeup look. Seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, winged liner, neatly filled brows, brown shimmery lids, wispy lashes, and brown glossy lips. With her middle-parted wavy tresses neatly tied in a sleek ponytail, the star looked stunning as ever.

