Keerthy Suresh Is Making A Statement With Every Stride In Anamika Khanna's Printed Ensemble

Keerthy Suresh is adding magic to the promotions of her recently released Telugu movie titled Uppu Kappurambu, with her elegance and sophisticated style. For her latest look, the fashion powerhouse embraced bold prints in a quirky outfit from designer Anamika Khanna's label, AK OK.

Keerthy's stylist, Preetham Jukalker, picked the asymmetric jacket and knotted skirt to add a fun element to her promotional looks. Wrapped in unique patterns, the ensemble redefined contemporary style with its avant-garde silhouette. The offbeat, full-sleeved jacket featured front buttons, a V-neckline and a seamless collar, which is a perfect choice for those who love to showcase their unconventional elegance.

Crafted with Bembegr Muslin fabric and silk satin lining, the dori-adorned scalloped border further accentuated the overall charm of the top. Keerthy paired it with an artistically knotted skirt that created a fashion-forward look.

The fashionista's makeup artist, Anigha Jain, opted for a fresh and natural glow on Keerthy's face. She went for a nude-toned foundation base and a dollop of contouring to elevate her facial features. Nude lipstick, defined brows and kohl-rimmed eyes, with brown eyeshadow, added a charm to her overall look.

The Mahanati star left her wavy tresses messy and open to further accentuate her quirky appearance. Not to miss, her choice of accessories that included statement earrings and a pair of shiny heels.

This is not the first time Keerthy Suresh etched her place in the fashion columns with her vibrant, lively looks. In a previous glam up moment, captioned as “Channeling my #UppuKappuRambu energy for y'all”, the actress donned a cutesy black-hued jumpsuit featuring modern-edge prints all over it. The ensemble also highlighted a striking white border, adding a cool vibe to her overall appearance.

The Baby John actress teamed her look with subtle makeup and playful kohl-rimmed smoky eyes. For accessories, she chose statement bangles and a pair of quirky earrings. Her radiant smile and messy, open tresses finished off her charming appearance.

Keerthy Suresh's fun aesthetic style is making all the noise.