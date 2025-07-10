Shanaya Kapoor's Flowery Co-Ord Suit Will Make Your Dull Monsoon Days Brighter

If there's someone who is dishing out boss-lady charm, it has to be Shanaya Kapoor. The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor is already an icon even before the release of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. At present, the 25-year-old is busy with the movie's promotions.

In a recent entry to her sartorial file, Shanaya Kapoor gave a feminine spin to power dressing. She commanded attention effortlessly in a two-piece co-ord set by designer label Atsu. Stylist Tanya Ghavri takes the credit for making Shanaya look her absolute best.

The pristine cream outfit featured a structured fit - a perfect balance between elegance and ease. Padded shoulders with full sleeves, lapel collars, and delicate buttons at the centre, added to the functionality. The blazer was also equipped with dual flap pockets on either side of the waist.

The highlight of the attire was the intricate 3D floral hand-embroidered patterns on one shoulder, a single sleeve and on the side. The designs painted in hues of vibrant yellow were outlined with black stitching, offering just the right amount of contrast. Shanaya Kapoor complemented her blazer with a pair of matching cream shorts. Daffodil yellow stilettos sealed her overall avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor walked on the less-is-more route for accessories. She rested her faith on shiny golden earrings and a few statement gold rings. She gave the good old necklaces a miss but she surely delivered maximalism with minimalism through her jewellery outing.

For makeup, Shanaya Kapoor let her blemish-free glass skin steal the spotlight. A tint of blush on the cheeks created the subtle rosy effect. Glossy peach lips elevated her allure. Winger eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes, minus any kohl, sealed her glam.

Shanaya left her short and silky tresses open as they framed her face beautifully, and made her look chic.