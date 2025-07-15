Shanaya Kapoor Nails The Power Pantsuit, And That's Just One of Her Many Fashion Wins

Are you struggling to add some flair to your Tuesday meetings? Take cues from Shanaya Kapoor. Known for her versatile fashion sense, the actress proved how to rule hearts with each of her looks. From her suits to beautiful dresses, her latest fashion looks have been on point.

Shanaya Kapoor Aced The Pantsuit Look

Mastering the androgynous fashion, Shanaya opted for a brown and black pantsuit for her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan promotions. From the boardroom meetings to a casual day in the office, the pinstripe suit, curated from the label The Frankie Shop, gave a nod to her professional style game.

The well-tailored suit featured structured lapels and full sleeves with a fitted bodice. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shanaya teamed her blazer with a pair of black pants made from the same fabric, exuding pure boss lady vibes.

Keeping her look simple yet elegant, the fashionista picked a pair of gold-tarnished stud earrings and a few eye-catching statement rings as accessories. Additionally, her black pointed heels from the luxury brand Aquazzura added the perfect formal touch to the attire.

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a glass-skin makeup to complete her look. It included a dewy foundation base complemented with soft blush. Further, a coffee brown tint on her lips and thin strokes of eyeliner accentuated her look. She also opted for smokey brown eyeshadow that added an oomph factor to her face.

She left her hair loose in a side-parted manner which completed her look.

Shanaya Kapoor's Other Looks From The Promotions Of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor's been serving some seriously stylish looks while promoting her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Here are a few that totally stood out to us.

Shanaya Kapoor gave formal fashion a fresh spin with a pastel floral blazer and matching shorts. The jacket had floral prints on both sides, adding a soft touch to the structured fit. She paired the outfit with bright yellow heels and kept it simple with nude makeup and loose hair. Just the right mix of fun and elegant.

In a custom Manish Malhotra number, Shanaya Kapoor went full-on Bollywood glam. The strapless yellow blouse and draped saree had intricate embellishments and major romantic vibes. With a corset-style bodice and sweetheart neckline, the look gave a nod to the dreamy ‘90s era.

For a clean yet striking look, Shanaya Kapoor rocked a peach floral co-ord set by ELLIATT. The V-neckline added some structure, and the wide-leg pants kept the fit easy-breezy. It is the kind of an outfit that blends polish with comfort.

Shanaya Kapoor kept it soft and subtle in a beige off-shoulder A-line dress. With nude tones and gentle waves in her hair, the whole vibe was simple, pretty and effortless.

No doubt, Shanaya Kapoor's promotional style game is off to a strong and stylish start.