Konkona Sen Sharma's Crimson Co-Ord Set Deserves Every Ounce Of Your Attention

Konkona Sen Sharma turned heads with her elegant yet understated look at the special screening of Metro… In Dino. Known for her minimal and meaningful fashion choices, the actress once again proved that style doesn't need to shout to be impactful. Styled by Damini, Konkona wore a refined co-ord set by designer Payal Khandwala.

The actress went all stylish in a crimson shirt paired with a coordinated skirt, designed with comfort in mind. Crafted from dupion silk, the ensemble features a brocade detail at the nape, along with a side slit and a buttoned placket with a collar. The versatile piece features pockets, which is a pure reflection of the diva's incredible yet easy-going personality.

The diva, celebrated for both her powerhouse performances and striking looks, made a bold statement with her makeup. Her makeup artist, Tenzin Seldon, chose a subtle foundation base and paired it with a dollop of highlighter on her cheeks. Defined eyebrows, a burgundy tint on her lips and kohl-rimmed eyes, which added an oomph factor to her overall appearance.

For accessories, Konkona chose tarnished gold jewellery, including a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet. The fashionista also carried a black arm candy, channelling the old retro vibes. Finally, she wrapped her look with a sleek, middle-parted, neatly combed ponytail hairdo.

The actor-director seems to be a fan of silk co-ord sets. During one of the promotional sprees for Metro…In Dino, Konkona opted for a black and cerulean blue-hued Ibiza top and slit skirt set from the label Lovebirds. Crafted in Taffeta silk and Terry Rayon fabric, the ensemble featured a striking blue diagonal colour-blocked design with bold contrast panels for a striking appearance. The sleek silhouette is enhanced by a side slit, adding a modern edge and comfortability to the versatile styling.

The actress teamed her look with glam makeup featuring kohl-rimmed eyes and highlighted cheeks. Bold lips and an open, easy-breezy hairdo finished off her look. Konkona kept it minimal, ditching any accessories to radiate elegance.

Konkona Sen Sharma is serving pure fashion inspirations, and we are taking notes.