Keerthy Suresh Walks The Festive Path Stylishly In A Black Fringe <i>Saree</i>

Black silhouettes hold a different level of style and Keerthy Suresh is making a case for the same with her latest look.

The actress served monochrome magic like a pro as she slipped into a beautiful black saree that looked perfect for the festive season.

The actress turned to a breathtaking black drape to make heds turn. She set the bar high in a solid-coloured number that was paired with a matching blouse which featured a sweetheart plunging neckline. The saree came with fringe details which indeed were perfect to add all the drama to her look.

Keerthy's choice of jewels was right on point with a diamont choker which had floral details. For makeup, the actress opted for a stunninmg dewy nude glam that was created with just the perfect nude palette. Her creamy matte lips and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look perfectly. She left her tresses loose to balance it all out. Black nails matched the chic aesthetic.

