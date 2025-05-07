Keerthy Suresh Looks Everyday Chic In A Monochrome Closet Moment

Keerthy Suresh looks like a total stunner in a less-is-more closet moment that featured a sleeveless white top with a tie-up detail paired with high-waist black leggings. This monochrome everyday chic look made the onlookers' heads turn and proved that Keerthy doesn't need much to look like her effortlessly stylish best. Honestly, Keerthy Suresh's easy-breezy look for a day out in the city was tailor made for effortless style and comfort.

Keerthy Suresh was caught on the paparazzi cameras sporting a rather casual and comfortable look that featured a summer appropriate sleeveless white top with a tie-up knotted detail around the neckline. She teamed this with a pair of fitted black high waist leggings that framed her lower torso to perfection.

The Baby John actress accessorised her look with an analog wrist watch with a black strap and a brown leather folder she carried in her hands for a corporate chic avatar.

Keerthy's glam of the day featured nothing but her fresh skin teamed with her feathered brows, wispy mascara filled lashes and a mauve lip gloss. On the hair front, she styled her tresses into a side-parted salon style open waves look that became the perfect crowning glory for her look of the day.

Keerthy Suresh's monochrome wardrobe moment gets full marks from the fashion police.

