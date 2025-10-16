Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Coach Busts 3 Common Weight-Loss Myths

There is no shortcut to weight loss. It takes discipline, consistency, and hard work to stay in shape -- coupled with regular exercise and a nutritious diet. While quick fixes might sound appealing, they often backfire, damaging your overall health.

Along similar lines, celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam Bhatt, who has trained popular Indian stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has debunked three major weight loss myths in an Instagram post.

These three myths are

Myth 1 – Starving Slows Metabolism

According to Shivohaam Bhatt, starving burns muscle, not fat. "Most people think eating less and working out more is the key to fat loss. So they go into extreme calorie deficits. What actually happens? The body goes into survival mode. Instead of burning only fat, it begins breaking down muscle tissue to use as energy. Losing muscle is the fastest way to slow down metabolism. Why? Because muscle is a metabolically active tissue – it burns calories even at rest," he shares.

He adds, "So when you starve yourself, yes, the scale drops—but your body becomes weaker, softer, and more prone to fat regain. Real fat loss isn't about eating less—it's about eating right to fuel performance and preserve muscle".

Solution: The fitness expert recommends consuming enough protein and giving up crash diets.

Myth 2 – Cardio Burns Calories

Shivohaam Bhatt reveals that while "cardio is useful" and "burns calories", the moment you stop, the calorie burn also stops. Weight training is different. When you lift weights, you build muscle. Muscle boosts your resting metabolic rate, meaning your body burns more calories all day—even when you're sleeping".

Solution: He says that "if your goal is long-term fat loss and a lean physique, cardio alone will not get you there. Strength training builds your metabolism engine. Combine both—but prioritise lifting to change your body composition. Cardio is a tool. Strength training is a transformation strategy".

Myth 3 – Discipline Is The Best Fat-Loss Supplement

"Discipline is powerful, but relying on motivation and willpower alone is a trap. Most people don't struggle because they lack discipline—they struggle because they lack structure. The real fat-loss formula is built on systems: protein-rich nutrition, deep recovery (sleep), and consistency. Supplements like fat burners, detox teas, and crash diets are temporary tricks that fail because they ignore fundamentals. Fat loss is biology, not motivation," claims Shivohaam Bhatt.

Solution: The workout coach encourages building habits, not hype."Consistency beats intensity every time," he assures.

