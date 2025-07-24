Alia Bhatt Performing Overhead Squats Is All The Midweek Fitspiration You Need

From losing weight before her big Bollywood debut to shedding postpartum weight, Alia Bhatt makes sure to stay on track with her fitness. While the actor doesn't share a lot of her workout routine clips on social media, the results show how dedicated she is when it comes to fitness.

Alia Bhatt Performs Overhead Squats

Alia Bhatt's coach Karan Sawhney shared a short video of the Raazi actress acing overhead squats. Looks like the 32-year-old actor, who will be seen playing a spy in Yash Raj Films' next movie ALPHA, is making sure that she stays in shape for the role.

Celebrity fitness coach Sawhney, who also trains actors like Kriti Sanon, posted Alia Bhatt's gym video on Instagram with the side note that read, "Smooth with the overhead squats."

Alia Bhatt's latest workout routine. Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt

In the workout video, Alia Bhatt performed overhead squats - a challenging, full-body exercise where you hold a barbell overhead with extended arms and perform squats. It is an exercise that helps strengthen both the upper and lower body.

Benefits Of Overhead Squats

Overhead squat is a variation of the normal squat and offers several health benefits. According to Healthline, here are the key benefits you should know:

Strengthens your core, which in turn, can help improve balance, ease lower back pain, and maintain posture.

Helps improve athletic performance.

Reduces the risk of injury by strengthening the muscles in your lower body.

A good weight training exercise, it helps burn calories.

Helps strengthen and tone the muscles in your lower body.

While overhead squats are good for your health and fitness, it is always a good idea to check with your fitness trainer to avoid complications.