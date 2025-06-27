Alia Bhatt Turns Rekha From <i>Silsila</i> At <i>Umrao Jaan</i> Screening. Don't Miss Her Instagram Post

After serving looks in ombre sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actor Alia Bhatt turned heads with her fashion choice at the re-release screening of the Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The actor's blush pink silk saree, in her own words, was an ode to Rekha's look from Silsila, which also released in 1981, the same year as Umrao Jaan.

Alia, even in her makeup, recreated Rekha's character, Chandni, from Yash Chopra's Silsila, a take on modern relationships also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The Jigra star, who wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani couture saree for the grand showcase, posted a series of pictures from the premiere screening of Umrao Jaan's restored version on Friday.

"An ode to a living legend... there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa," she captioned her post on Instagram.

For the Umrao Jaan event, Alia's look was put together by stylist Rhea Kapoor, who was also behind the actor's debut Cannes Film Festival appearance this May.

Rhea shared details about the actor's outfit for the night in an Instagram post.

"In the iconic blush of Silsila, Alia Bhatt pays homage to the many shades of Rekha - muse, mystery, and moment. A tribute woven in silk, as Umrao Jaan returns to the big screen. Because legends never go out of style. In custom @taruntahiliani couture," the stylist wrote.

Wrapped in six yards of the simple yet elegant, blush pink silk saree with a floor-sweeping palla on the red carpet of the Umrao Jaan event, Alia was grace personified.

Alia Bhatt at the re-release screening of Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha. Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

Her soft look found a bit of edge with a sharp halter-neck blouse with a collared neckline embellished with pink encrusted jewels, befitting a star like Alia.

The actor opted for a pair of feather silver earrings, in another hat-tip to Rekha's other famous Sisila look. Alia completed her appearance with a diamond ring and a delicate gold bracelet.

Her makeup and hair, like her look, was just optimal in its entirety. She embodied Rekha from Silsila aided by her makeup which gave a naturally flushed and dewy effect with a bit of contour. The peach-tinted matte lips were Alia's addition to the appearance, as opposed to Rekha's deep-red lipcolour from her Silsila days.

What is Rekha without her kohl-rimmed eyes brimming with longing and grief in Silsila? Alia too took a leaf from the veteran's book on the eye makeup game and went for the right blend of kajal, eyeliner, and mascara.

