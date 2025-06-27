Umrao Jaan Reborn: Golden Girl Rekha Enchants In A Manish Malhotra Ensemble

Inn aankhon ki masti ke mastaane hazaaron hain, sang Rekha as Umrao Jaan Ada, the courtesan and poet, 44 years ago wearing a white and gold anarkali in Muzaffar Ali's 1981 classic movie Umrao Jaan.



At the time, the veteran star -- whose depiction of a pained courtesan longing for her lover who belonged to a higher class moved many in theatres -- wore a series of clothes created by costume designer Subhashini Ali.



On Thursday, June 26, 2025, when Umrao Jaan took a new life with its 4K restored release special screening in Mumbai, Rekha too was reborn with an ensemble by her favourite celebrity designer and friend Manish Malhotra. However, what remained the same was her aankhon ki masti and the ada in her Umrao Jaan.



Dressed in an organza Chikankari and badla kurta with a gold tissue lehenga and a Banarasi dupatta (classic Rekha vibes) as drape with real gold and silver zari at the Umrao Jaan event, the 70-year-old actor humoured the paparazzi as she twirled in a Kathak-like chakkar harking back to her period film, a real moment to remember for the media.

She posed for the photographers and made finger hearts for them, danced with Anil Kapoor, clicked a selfie with AR Rahman, embraced Tabu in a bear hug -- Rekha indeed is a new Umrao Jaan, celebrating her rebirth.

The actor wore her signature sindoor; statement gold chandelier jhumkas; a kundan passa; an intricately embellished necklace; a pair of chunky gold rings; and a pair of heavy kadas, all complementing her overall look. Eagle-eyed fans found out that she opted for a pair of golden platform heels, when she turned around on the red carpet for that unforgettable twirl.



Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who put together Rekha's look for this special evening, has been an ardent admirer of the star for a long time now.

From her quintessential Kanjivaram silk sarees to power suits, Manish Malhotra is a diehard Rekha fan and also regards the actor as a dear friend.

On October 11, 2024, on Rekha's 70th birthday, the designer shared a heartfelt tribute to his muse, his friend, and the eternal style icon.

"Truly The One And Only REKHAJI.. Iconic, Superstar, Beautiful and an Original Style Maker from her movies to her appearances .. Birthday Wishes , Lots and lots of Love and Respect for someone who is not only supremely talented but is also an extremely Warm and a loving person. Her FABULOUS expressions to her performances to her dances the movie list is endless .. I am honoured to not only work with her but also know her closely .. Admiration and love," he wrote.



Rekha is immortal as Umrao Jaan Ada, both on screen and off screen.



