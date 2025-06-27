Janhvi Kapoor Brings Vintage Glam To <i>Umrao Jaan</i> Re-release Event In An Embroidered <i>Anarkali</i>

When Janhvi Kapoor takes the ethnic route, we simply stop, stare and take notes. On Thursday, June 26, 2025, the actor stepped out in Mumbai to attend the re-release premiere of Muzaffar Ali's 1981 film Umrao Jaan. The musical drama featured veteran star Rekha as the titular courtesan and poet. Through her gorgeous outfit, Janhvi paid tribute to the cinema legend and her pedamma in the best way possible.

She also shared a reel from a photoshoot on her Instagram account, captioning it as, "For my Pedamma #UmraoJaan the classic, in theatres all over India from tomorrow."

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Gets A Closet Reset With Her London Vacation Style Diaries

For the event, Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a stunning white embroidered anarkali suit, emulating the movie's iconic character in terms of grace and elegance. The flowy silhouette came with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Intricate floral, beaded and mirror work dominated the ankle-grazing enthnic ensemble. Delicate borders at the hem added charm to her outfit.

Janhvi complemented her vintage wardrobe pick with an ornately decorated dupatta, which was styled like a boho-traditional jacket. The beige-coloured dupatta bore similar hand-woven designs and patterns echoing the grandeur and opulence that are hallmarks of Umrao Jaan, the film.

The Param Sundari actress is turning out to be quite an expert in the art of fusion wear.

In terms of accessories, Janhvi kept the look simple, so as to not steal the spotlight away from her dreamy anarkali. She opted for a pair of gold jhumkas, a statement diamond ring and a delicate nose ring.

Her makeup was also in line with her overall look. She went with a dewy-glam base, with just enough blush on her cheeks with a dab of highlighter for a shimmery effect.

Janhvi chose a peach-tint for her lips adding a pop of colour to her all-white ethereal ensemble and completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara and a glittery pink eyeshadow.

Also Read | Is A Breastplate The New Blouse? What The Fashion Industry Says