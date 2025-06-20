Janhvi Kapoor Gets A Closet Reset With Her London Vacation Style Diaries

Please do not disturb Janhvi Kapoor while she is on vacation mode. The 28-year-old Bollywood star has jetted off to London with her sister Khushi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. And guess what? She has been treating viewers with back-to-back fashionable looks from her British getaway.

Janhvi Kapoor embraced the chic vibe for a casual day out in the city. She leaned on a strapless black crop top and teamed it up with a pair of dusty olive cargo pants. The Param Sundari actress surely made a case for edgy summer fashion in the two-piece outfit. She gave accessories a miss, opting fornothing but a black watch.

In terms of makeup, Janhvi Kapoor's beaming complexion followed a minimalistic vibe being both fresh and radiant. A peach-tinted lip colour and fluttery mascara-adorned lashes sealed her natural glam. For the finishing touches, Janhvi left her brunette hair open in waves as they cascaded in length gracefully.

For a picnic day by the lake, Janhvi Kapoor passed the lazy-girl morning vibe. She picked out a beige collared top featuring frill details all over. The 28-year-old actress paired the fitted number with a pair of blue denim shorts. Janhvi's effortless luminosity had us searching for her skincare routine.

Janhvi Kapoor's London wardrobe has more for all the fashion enthusiasts. The Bollywood star resorted to a brown co-ord set with ribbed details that dominated the two-piece wonder. The earthy colour palette worked wonders for her which she teamed with an off-shoulder top that came with full sleeves and slipped into matching tight-fitted pants. Some eye drama and minimal strokes of glam completed her sartorially brilliant allure.

Swimming under the sun was also a part of Janhvi Kapoor's itinerary. So it was obvious that she turned to the perfect swimsuit for the occasion. The star dished out tropical vibes in a slinky one-piece swimsuit. The strappy black silhoutte was adorned with nature-inspired embellishments. Butterfly motifs, tiger prints, leaf patterns to the extent that the exotic flair was unmissable. This time, Janhvi tied her hair in double braids that were all things sporty and fun.

Janhvi Kapoor's London style diaries are surely fashion police approved.

