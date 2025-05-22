Janhvi Kapoor Keeps Things <i>Saree</i>-torially Chic At Cannes 2025 In An Iconic Wet Look

It looks like Janhvi Kapoor has brought it upon herself to score sartorial gold when it comes to dishing out looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Devara: Part 1 actress has been on a fashion high during her debut Cannes visit by sharing a five fabulous looks and counting the coveted event held by the French Riviera.

Janhvi Kapoor served the best of ethnic style draped in a crinkled white chiffon saree from the shelves of the label, by DI PETSA. Celebrity stylist and Janhvi's cousin, Rhea Kapoor tastefully curated the East meets West look that featured an off-shoulder cropped blouse with a ruched design that was teamed with a figure hugging saree that had the DI PETSA iconic wet look that has been sported by a bunch of leading celebrities including Zendaya, Bella Hadid and many more. The saree had a body hugging fit and boasted of a crinkled palla perched on her right shoulder. Janhvi's white saree clad look was uncannily familiar to her later mother, Sridevi's yesteryear avatar. Imagine white sarees and suits clad Sridevi playing titular roles in Yash Chopra movies, that is the energy Janhvi channeled.

Janhvi accessorised the look with a statement sapphires and emerald studded Choprad necklace with a pair of matching maximal studded earrings and ear cuffs.

Celebrity hair stylist, Marce Pedrozo styled Janhvi's tresses into a sleek low bun with a centre parting. Makeup artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda added the perfect strokes of glam to Janhvi's pretty face with the perfect strokes of bronzer and highlight along with dove-like kohl-defined eyes, bushy brows, contoured and blushed cheekbones and a luscious nude lip gloss that wrapped up the look to perfection.

Janhvi Kapoor's saree-not-sorry look at Cannes 2025 is nothing short of stunning.

