<i>Homebound</i> Actor Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Classic Glamour In 1957 Dior Couture At Cannes 2025

Representing Indian cinema at a global stage, actress Janhvi Kapoor is killing with every look at the Cannes Film Festival. It was only yesterday that her movie Homebound received a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025.

After serving amazing looks at the Cannes red carpet and Homebound's premiere, Kapoor has her third major fashion moment at the festival in a vintage piece. Paying homage to timeless glamour, Janhvi Kapoor walked in a sophisticated statement outfit at the Festival des Cannes.

Her cousin and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a stunning monochrome portrait of the actress in Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress. This rare archival find made her look stunning and put her in the fashion spotlight at the film festival.

Curved at the neckline, the bodycon dress is wrapped around her body with precision and perfection. The 10-carat diamond brooch by Raniek Jewels on the dress elevated the look. Sleeveless detail and pear-shaped earrings by Birhichand Ghanshyamdas complemented her outfit beautifully. The black velvet gloves, evocative of old Hollywood charm, elevated the outfit.

Letting the dress take the center stage, Janhvi's hair was styled in a slick bun, drawing all attention to her face and outfit.

The outfit steeped in the legacy of Dior's golden age and also fit seamlessly into the modern Cannes aesthetic, with some grace, poise and star power.

The black and white close-up is a testament to timeless beauty and focuses entirely on her form, expression, and look.

Janhvi Kapoor was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her movie Homebound, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival. The film is produced by Karan Johar.