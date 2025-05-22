Naomi Campbell's Cannes Red Carpet Look Is Radiant And Ravishing

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell made her pleasant presence felt at the Cannes 2025 red carpet. The 55-year-old fashion personality spread all the glam goodness with her appearance at the French Riviera.

Also Read: Naomi Campbell's Throwback Picture In A Crystal-Encrusted Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Was "Covered" But "Not Covered" Too

Naomi Campbell made heads turn as she sashayed onto the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival 2025 dressed in a sans sleeves white gown with an asymmetric square neckline and a knotted design. But what spoke to us was her graceful and timeless glam avatar.

Naomi Campbell's Cannes red carpet ready glam featured a radiant complexion that was achieved with a mix of skin tint and glow drops. She paired it with a pair of brow mascara laden bushy brows that framed her face just right. A grey smokey eye look teamed with false lashes gave her a dramatic eye look.

But that wasn't all a wash of a glistening champagne highlighter laden on the highpoints of her face added all the glitz and glam to her pretty face. This was complemented by a satin pink blush adorned on the apples of her cheeks. Last but not least, a milky pink lip gloss sealed the deal when it came to adding the right amount of colour and shine to her pout.

Naomi's tresses matched steps with her glam of day by being styled into a sleek half tied ponytail along with a puff on her crown to literally give her look the right crowning glory.

Naomi Campbell's Cannes red carpet ready glam was beaming and beautiful at the same time.

Also Read: Naomi Campbell's Throwback Picture In A Crystal-Encrusted Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Was "Covered" But "Not Covered" Too