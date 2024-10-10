Naomi Campbell's Throwback Picture In A Crystal-Encrusted Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Was "Covered" But "Not Covered" Too

British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell has made the internet stop and admire her throwback Thursday picture wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble. The Face judge media personality shared her look from back in the day on her Instagram handle wearing a fitted bodysuit dazzled with a million Swarovski crystals embellished along with the caption, "#tbt covered not covered @roversi @jeanpaulgaultier" and a tulip emoji.

Naomi looked mesmerising in her #throwbackthursday avatar wearing a body-hugging bodysuit with a full sleeved and full length design. The look was by designer Jean Paul Gaultier and featured millions of sparkly Swarovski crystals throughout along with a bikini top and bottom in built in it. Naomi layered it with a white linen trench coat, forming a floor-sweeping silhouette.

Naomi Campbell wore nothing but a maximalist cocktail ring with a huge diamond on her finger and let her outfit soak the rest of the limelight.

On the hair and makeup front, Naomi styled her shoulder-length locks into curls with a centre-parting and added a white floral clip on one side of her crown as a hair accessory. As for her makeup picks, she sported a beaming foundation with a highlighted forehead and nose bridge, along with a super glossy eyelids and lip look to add the right amount of glam to the look.

