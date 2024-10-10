Advertisement

Naomi Campbell's Throwback Picture In A Crystal-Encrusted Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Was "Covered" But "Not Covered" Too

Naomi Campbell shared a throwback Thursday picture of her Swarovski-encrusted bodysuit which was a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Naomi Campbell's Throwback Picture In A Crystal-Encrusted Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Was "Covered" But "Not Covered" Too
Naomi Campbell shone brighter than the stars in a dazzling designer bodysuit

British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell has made the internet stop and admire her throwback Thursday picture wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble. The Face judge media personality shared her look from back in the day on her Instagram handle wearing a fitted bodysuit dazzled with a million Swarovski crystals embellished along with the caption, "#tbt covered not covered @roversi @jeanpaulgaultier" and a tulip emoji.

Also Read: Learn The History Of Senegal's Goree Island And Its Door of No Return Which Naomi Campbell Visited

Naomi looked mesmerising in her #throwbackthursday avatar wearing a body-hugging bodysuit with a full sleeved and full length design. The look was by designer Jean Paul Gaultier and featured millions of sparkly Swarovski crystals throughout along with a bikini top and bottom in built in it. Naomi layered it with a white linen trench coat, forming a floor-sweeping silhouette.

Naomi Campbell wore nothing but a maximalist cocktail ring with a huge diamond on her finger and let her outfit soak the rest of the limelight.

On the hair and makeup front, Naomi styled her shoulder-length locks into curls with a centre-parting and added a white floral clip on one side of her crown as a hair accessory. As for her makeup picks, she sported a beaming foundation with a highlighted forehead and nose bridge, along with a super glossy eyelids and lip look to add the right amount of glam to the look.

Naomi Campbell dished a winning throwback Thursday look in a bedazzled Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit.

Also Read: In A Fabulous Brown Swimsuit, Naomi Campbell Served Holiday Style Goals In Ibiza

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Naomi Campbell, Naomi Campbell Instagram, Naomi Campbell Photos
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Kriti Sanon Wore A Strapless Corset Top And Sequin Leggings Like Never Before
Naomi Campbell's Throwback Picture In A Crystal-Encrusted Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Was "Covered" But "Not Covered" Too
Mouni Roy Kept It Casual Chic In A Crop Top And Jeans To Receive "Whispers From The Sky"
Next Article
Mouni Roy Kept It Casual Chic In A Crop Top And Jeans To Receive "Whispers From The Sky"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com