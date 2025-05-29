Naomi Campbell's Black And White Mugler Gown Doesn't Need Colour To Set Closet Goals

Supermodel, Naomi Campbell celebrated her birthday bash in style on May 22, 2025. The iconic diva, who turned 55 this year, looked super glam during her birthday celebrations which was evident in the pictures that she posted on her Instagram handle featuring her dressed in a Mugler gown. The predominantly black dress came with striking white accents, a fitted bodice and a square neckline. The white detail on the upper part of the dress extended downward, and further elongating her slender figure.

The Mugler couture piece featured thigh-high slits on both sides, bordered with the black fabric, revealing glimpses of her skin and adding an oomph factor to the look. It combined bold design elements with a larger vibe of sophisticated style.

Naomi accessorised her look with sparkling jewels from an Italian jewellery brand Damiani, which included a statement necklace with a large, teardrop-shaped pendant, a pair of matching earrings, and thin bracelets adorned on her wrists. She elevated the gown both literally and metaphorically with a pair of classic black heels.

Makeup-wise, Naomi Campbell opted for a flawless, matte foundation with subtle contouring, shimmery eyeshadow and a defined eyeliner to accentuate her eyes. She kept her lips natural laden with a nude gloss. Her hairdo boasted of long and sleek with a gentle open waves, that complemented the glamour of her outfit and makeup.

Naomi Campbell is not your regular fashion girl. Her statement-making closet diaries always leave us awestruck. Last year, the model walked for the luxury French fashion brand, Balmain at the Paris Fashion Week. She graced the runway in the chic ensemble comprising black pants, a tan top, and a camel coat. However, it was the details that truly made this outfit remarkable.

Naomi Campbell's accessories took centre stage on this occasion, with a unique gold headpiece that ran vertically down her face to add an avant-garde touch. Taking the glamour a notch higher was a metallic sculptural piece positioned on the front of her torso. The gilded ornament inspired by a metallic floral bouquet connected to a belt around her waist and was held by a pair of faux hands.

Naomi Campbell's monochrome birthday dress gets a sartorial green flag from the fashion police.

