Janhvi Kapoor Pays A Regal Tribute To Sridevi At Cannes 2025 Debut, In Blushed Tissue And Pearls

Janhvi Kapoor made sure to make one heck of a debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Devara: Part 1 actress was seen dressed in a signature blush pink three-piece ethnic ensemble from the shelves of the designer, Tarun Tahiliani for the much awaited appearance. The French Riviera was taken by storm with her royal-core couture vibes served fresh on the red carpet that was all things blushed satins and white mother-of-pearl chic.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a fashion symphony hailing from a regal universe as she strutted out on the Cannes 2025 red carpet along with the cast, crew and producers of her upcoming movie, Homebound at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The 28-year-old actress was styled by her cousin and celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor for this fashion outing. Tarun Tahiliani was the master couturier chosen for the job to add his sartorial magic for Janhvi's much awaited appearance. But what truly struck a chord with the audience is how Janhvi Kapoor looked uncannily similar to her late mother, Sri Devi and was seen channeling a Sri Devi core fashion and beauty game for the look.

Janhvi Kapoor blushed and beautiful crinkled satin ensemble gets a chef's kiss on the fashion front. The signature couture piece featured a voluminous lehenga that was fitted around the waist and flowed into an A-line fall. This was teamed with a matching corset styled cap sleeved blouse with a crew neckline. What added further magic to the look was Janhvi's dupatta that was draped around her bun and let lose to fall in front of both her shoulders. A portion of the drape was also wrapped her waist to add a further regal element to her look.

Janhvi added all the needed glitz and glam to her look by adding all the pearls and diamonds on the planet as accessories from the house of Chopard. A signature multi layered necklace became the star of the show with its diamond studded brooch and a diamond encrusted drop style pendant and a lariat style necklace. A pair of floral diamond encrusted earrings adorned on her ears matched steps with the rest of her jewellery.

Celebrity makeup artist, Savleen Manchanda added a very 90s era Sri Devi inspired glam to Janhvi's look with a beaming and bronzed complexion, a mix of brown and chrome eyeshadow and fanned-out falsies laden eyes, a heavy contour, plus wash of mauve blush and pink highlighter on her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose added a further youthful look to her glam that was completed with a satin textured mauve lip colour.

On the hair front, Janhvi tresses were styled into a voluminous centre parted low bun that was adorned with the most dreamy hair accessory, the dupatta drape.

Janhvi Kapoor's blushed Indian princess ensemble at the Cannes 2025 gets a sartorial thumbs up.

