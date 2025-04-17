Janhvi Kapoor Keeps Her Airport Look Uber Cool In An Olive Green Co-Ord Set

Be it traditional style or Western looks, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to slay any look with utmost perfection. This time, it's no red carpet event, but her airport style that got us talking. The star was recently spotted at Mumbai airport looking classy as ever.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi in an olive green co-ord set, looking fresh and energetic as ever. Her outfit consisted of an olive green shirt, which she paired with matching pants. Keeping it comfortable and subtle, the star accessorised her look with basic black shoes, a beige handbag and her customised Stanley.

For her makeup, Janhvi went for a subtle clean girl look, with skin tint, lots of blush and highlighter, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, nude eyelids and pink lips. Janhvi looked beautiful as ever. The star completed her look by letting her wavy tresses all open, cascading down the back.