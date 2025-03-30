Janhvi Kapoor Walks The Lakme Fashion Week Ramp Fabulously In A Rahul Mishra Gown

With a side paparazzi drama and bold walk, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Wherever Janhvi Kapoor goes, she takes her glitz and glam along with her and the Rahul Mishra runway was no different.

The actress turned muse to the designer in a stunning black look that exuded solid main character energy. She strutted through the runway as she looked breathtaking in a striking gown, crafted from Bandhani fabric, which indeed was a fabulous amalgamation of traditional Indian textile and contemporary design.

Rahul Mishra's collection drew inspiration from the dreamlike worlds of Henri Rousseau, transforming his lush, whimsical landscapes into wearable art. This collection fuses rich textures, intricate details, and vibrant hues to evoke the magic of Rousseau's timeless artistry.

Janhvi opted for a strapless gown that featured a figure-grazing pattern and a plunging neckline. The chic thigh-high slit added an oomph element to her look. Nude matte look was perfect to elevate her glam. She completed her look with open tresses.

