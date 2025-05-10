Janhvi Kapoor Takes The Sustainable Summer Dressing Path In A White Lace Maxi

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely fresh and fabulous as she stepped out to slay yet another summer day in the Bay. The Devara: Part 1 actress was an absolute vision in a white lace maxi dress that looked rather familiar to our eyes. Solving the sartorial riddle, we figured that Janhvi had worn this simple yet chic Rs 64,000 dress for her birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor kept things sartorial simple and stylish as she turned into a sustainable fashionista by re-wearing her birthday dress from last year. The ensemble was handpicked from the shelves of the label, Maje Paris.

The maxi dress screamed all things minimal yet fashion friendly from a distance. It featured a sans sleeves design with lace detailed shoulder straps, a square neckline, an allover white lace embroidery that was tailor made for a summer day. The ensemble has a body hugging fit around the chest and upper torse that flowed into an A-line voluminous skirt waist downwards.

Janhvi kept things minimal on the accessories front by wearing nothing but a pair of white floral printed criss-cross flat sandals.

If minimalism was key for this look, then it had to shine though in her hair and glam game too. Jahnvi's tresses were air-dried and styled into a care-free layered open look. Makeup wise, she only wore a tint to add a bit of colour to her lips and cheeks and skipped the rest.

Janhvi Kapoor's summer style comes with a sustainable touch.

