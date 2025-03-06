Janhvi Kapoor's Effortless Style In A White Top And Denim Is Tailor Made For Summer

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to make heads turn with everything that she adorns.

From her slinky dresses to ethereal sarees and more, the actress has mastered the art of playing with silhouettes.

Her recent appearance was truly a lesson in doing casual fits right. At the screening of Nadaaniyan, the actress was spotted sporting an effortlessly chic look. She is already gearing up for a cool summer with her casual looks. She opted for the basic white and denim combination and decided to give it a chic spin.

She paired a white tank top with blue denims that came with a striking bell bottom style and featured a distressed pattern. Her classic look is indeed tailor made to only dish out fashion goals. Janhvi followed the minimal aesthetic as she ditched all kinds of accessories. Her signature dewy look paired with fresh tinted cheeks and glossy lips rounded off her style. She left her tresses loose to complete her look most elegantly.

