Janhvi Kapoor Is All Glitz And Glam In An Embellished Silver Bodycon Gown

It was a star-studded affair at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on April 1. The fashion and entertainment industry had gathered at the venue to witness Vivienne Westwood's first-ever fashion show in India. For the event, Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish statement on the red carpet in a beautiful silver gown. In the pictures, Janhvi was seen walking the red carpet in a silver embellished gown that definitely made heads turn.

The star further elevated her look by pairing it with a stunning pair of stilettos, a statement diamond necklace, a diamond ring on her finger and a pair of diamond stud earrings. For her makeup, the star went for a flawless matte base with lots of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and winged liner and brown lids, the star added. a glossy brown shade to her lips and styled her hair in loose waves.

