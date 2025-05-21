Janhvi Kapoor Goes To Cannes 2025 As A Chic Schoolgirl In Miu Miu

Janhvi Kapoor isn't stopping at dishing out just one winning closet moment at Cannes 2025. The Devara: Part 1 actress made heads turn as she dished out a head-to-toe Miu Miu look at the French Riviera that made her channel her inner school girl and how.

Janhvi Kapoor slayed her way through school girl fashion in a Miu Miu ensemble featuring a white jersey cropped tank top and a matching high-waist pencil skirt that she layered with a grey and blue checked oversized bomber jacket with biscuit hued suede collars.

Celebrity stylist and Janhavi's cousin, Rhea Kapoor accessorised the look with a pair of calf-length white socks teamed with slip-on sling back heels with straps, very retro looking frameless dark sunglasses; all from Miu Miu and finished off with an tan hued nappa leather Aventure handbag from the luxury brand.

Janhvi's tresses were styled into a centre parted salon-style blow out for the outing. It looked particularly chic with a minimal radiant glam with her beaming complexion, bushy brows, a wash of shimmery peach shadow on her lids, a tiny winged eyeliner and lots of mascara for a fanned-out lashes look. This was served on the beauty radar along with a pink blush and highlight on her cheekbones, and a peach hued glossy lip tint to finish off the look just right.

Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu chic look at Cannes 2025 scores casual style gold.

