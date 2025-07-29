Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A Pastel-Hued <i>Lehenga</i> By Jayanti Reddy At ICW 2025

Janhvi Kapoor just made heads turn as she walked for label Jayanti Reddy on Monday, July 28, 2025, marking the sixth day of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, currently underway at Taj Palace in New Delhi. The 28-year-old looked stunning as she closed the fashion parade with utmost grace in a beautiful lehenga.

The Dhadak actor took to her Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the show, captioning it, "Loved walking for @jayantireddylabel".

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp in a soft blush fish-cut lehenga that was a mix of Indian culture and modern glamour. The outfit featured a shimmering pastel-hued lehenga and a blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The cold-shoulder sleeves had pearl chain detailing on them, which looked regal and gave the look an elegant touch.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a dupatta draped in a modern style that cascaded behind her as she strutted down the ramp. For accessories, she wore a statement choker and earrings that added glamour to the overall look. Her hair was left loose in soft waves that complemented her look perfectly.

Overall, the reimagined Indian ethnic ensemble was a perfect blend of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary charm.

As per the social media page of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Jayanti Reddy's collection - Reclaimed Opulence - "celebrates antique textiles with Dori work, ornate blooms, birds, paisley, Baroque art, and Deco grids."

The clothing line exuded romantic, whimsical vibes. The aim was to "refine Indo-western looks with khada dupattas and clever details meant to be worn, treasured, and passed on.

Hyundai ICW 2025 began on July 23, 2025 and will conclude on July 30, 2025.