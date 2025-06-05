Alia Bhatt Is A Dolled-Up Bridesmaid At Her BFF's Spanish Wedding, In <i>Lehengas</i> To Fusion <i>Sherwanis</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt attended her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding in Spain. She wore various outfits, including bandhani lehengas and fusion couture pieces. For the mehendi, Alia donned a multicolored lehenga with a mirrorwork blouse.

Alia Bhatt channels major bridesmaid chic energy as she dresses to impress while attending her best friend, Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding in Spain. The Jigra actress flew straight from the Cannes Film Festival 2025 to the great Spanish outdoors where her BFF's wedding was being hosted. Alia was seen wearing everything from boho bandhani lehengas to monochrome fusion couture pieces for the many wedding functions.

For the mehendi function, Alia was seen wearing a multicoloured bandhani lehenga from the shelves of the designer Arpita Mehta. The lehenga featured a voluminous kalidar design and was complemented by a traditional Gujarati mirrorwork corset style blouse with a seashell embroidered cropped waistline. But that wasn't all, the ensemble boasted of a multicoloured handbag that matched her lehenga with a shoulder strap that made from the same material used for her blouse. The crowning glory of the look was the purple bandhani bandana tied over her head that was teamed in a chic manner with a pair of gold rimmed Gucci sunglasses by celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aliaabhatt

For the sangeet and baraat function, Alia was seen wearing a saree skirt, blouse and a menswear inspired sherwani that defined a reimagined feminine take on the fusion ensemble. The overall ivory look featured super cropped pearl detailed bralette blouse and a signature Shantanu & Nikhil draped saree style pleated chiffon high-waist skirt. This she layered with the structured sherwani longline jacket worn front open. It featured hand-embroidered dori work, pearls and flora and fauna motifs and a Mandarin collar. She styled the outfit with a rectangular Shantanu & Nikhil pearl encrusted clutch bag, Gucci sunglasses and a white beads and kundan choker necklace.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Last but not least, the wedding morning saw Alia wearing a custom made off-shoulder embellished black gown by designer Rahul Mishra. The ensemble featured a peplum around one side of her waistline and a thigh-high slit. Stylist, Rhea Kapoor accessorised the look with a pair of bedazzled closed-toe heels and a pair of maximal Swarovski embellished floral stud earrings.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt paints the perfect picture of a bridesmaid in everything from boho chic lehengas to couture gowns.

